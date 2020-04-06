ZTR and BlackBerry partner to launch railcar monitoring system

Waterloo, ON and Minneapolis, MN — ZTR and BlackBerry announced the companies are teaming up to launch a new digital remote railcar monitoring solution.

According to a release, the partnership combines “ZTR’s decades of railway industry expertise, world-class technical support and railway IoT experience with BlackBerry’s industry-leading communication technology, battery management, security, and hardware capabilities.”

It was an easy decision for ZTR to work with BlackBerry, according to Sam Hassan, CEO and president of ZTR. “We’re always looking ahead to anticipate customer needs and improve availability, reliability and efficiency through innovation, so it made sense to join together to deliver greater customer value,” he said.

The new monitoring product is an end-to-end solution that helps railcar customers achieve increased efficiency. Available now through an intuitive online dashboard, the service includes location, utilization, and mileage data for railcars and other non-powered railway assets.

“Known as the railway experts, ZTR is the perfect partner to help expand the reach of our asset monitoring solution in an otherwise underserved market and one in which visibility and fleet insights can make a major difference in railway profitability,” said Christopher Plaat, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BlackBerry Radar. “Together with ZTR, we share a vision to bring digital transformation to the railroads so that they can make better, data-driven decisions that lead to greater fleet efficiency.”