ZIM taps customers to help with digital plans

Haifa, Israel — Citing the importance of end-users’ input in creating top-notch customer experience, shipping line ZIM announced the launch of its ‘Powered by Our Customers’ approach to the development and implementation of new digital tools.

“Launching our new customer service concept is a significant part of ZIM’s powerful and forward-looking strategy that simultaneously focuses on customer needs and digital innovation,” said Eli Glickman, ZIM’s president & CEO. “The double focus on these two objectives is at the cutting edge of the shipping industry and will play a decisive role in shaping its future. The endless efforts we invest to meet our customers’ needs demonstrate the great importance we see in, as well as the great appreciation we have for, their contribution to the success of our endeavor.”

As part of the new methodology, ZIM is creating a customers’ panel of ‘Influencers.’ The panel members will assist in decision-making related to ZIM’s digital services. Customers and partners have already been approached and invited to become Influencers. In about a month, they will begin to receive short questionnaires about their preferences regarding upcoming ZIM digital tools. As an example, the development and features of the new ZIM mobile application will be guided by the Influencers’ preferences.

“Powered by Our Customers means first and foremost having customers’ voices heard,” added Assaf Tiran, ZIM’s VP Global Customer Service. “We want our customers to be actively involved in shaping the course of ZIM’s future Service Experience. Our ultimate goal is to become an industry leader, and we strongly believe this is the way to go.”