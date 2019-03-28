ZIM adds Port of Prince Rupert as new destination

Prince Rupert, BC — CN, the Port of Prince Rupert, and DP World Prince Rupert announced a new weekly marine carrier service at the Fairview Container Terminal.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) partnered with the 2M Alliance and has added Prince Rupert as one of their port destinations. With a global reach to over 100 countries, the new ZIM service has made its inaugural call at the Port of Prince Rupert on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with the arrival of ZIM containers on the Maersk Altair vessel.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority is proud to welcome ZIM. The addition of ZIM to the Port of Prince Rupert further validates the Prince Rupert advantages of speed, reliability and reach. With CN’s capacity improvements in western Canada and DP World’s expansion of Fairview Container Terminal to accommodate 1.8M TEUs by 2022, the Port of Prince Rupert can continue to grow to meet the demand for trade through Canada’s leading-edge gateway,” said Shaun Stevenson, President & CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

In the decade since the Fairview Container Terminal began operations, its exclusive ship-to-rail service has grown at the fastest pace of any container terminal in North America, while earning a reputation for industry-leading dwell times and productivity. The ZIM service is part of the fourth weekly service for Prince Rupert, unlocking the ability for all intermodal shippers on or near CN’s continental rail network to route freight through the Port of Prince Rupert.

“We are excited to welcome our long time customer ZIM, to Prince Rupert,” said Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain Growth at CN. “It is through CN’s approach of fostering strong collaboration with our customers and partners, and through our investments in our infrastructure to boost capacity & resiliency, that we are able to deliver to ZIM a service that offers the most efficient supply chain for their customers. With this call, ZIM as a new partner to the 2M Alliance with Maersk and MSC, will benefit from the shortest route from Asia to reach Canadian and U.S. markets. Along with DP World and the Port of Prince Rupert, we look forward to growing our service together with ZIM.”

Prince Rupert is the closest major North American port to Asia with direct access to CN’s Class 1 continental rail network. Since its conversion from a breakbulk handling operation, Fairview Container Terminal has anchored an efficient trade lane providing extensive reach into both central Canada and the US Midwest. With 500,000 TEUs of terminal capacity added by DP World in 2017 and plans for further expansion to a total of 1.8M TEUS of intermodal capacity by 2022, the Port of Prince Rupert is well positioned to continue its remarkable pace of growth.

“We are pleased to welcome ZIM to DP World Prince Rupert”, said Maksim Mihic, General Manager of DP World (Canada) Inc. “This highlights the growing demand for Fairview container terminal’s reliable and cost-effective services. Already recognized as the most efficient and fastest route from Asia to North American markets, DP World Prince Rupert’s success is truly a testament to the strength and support amongst the supply chain and community partners.”

“We are very glad to add Prince Rupert to our growing portfolio, as part of our renewed Asia-Pacific North West services, in addition to our other Pacific North West (PNW) gateways. Our strategic cooperation with the 2M Alliance allows us to offer our customers the premium solutions and the unique advantages the new Prince Rupert call can provide,” said Nissim Yochai, ZIM EVP Pacific Trade