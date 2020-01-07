ZF advances timetable for Level 4 trucking autonomy

Las Vegas, NV — German supplier ZF Friedrichshafen announced that a commercial vehicle manufacturer has contracted the company to develop the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for a Level 4 fully automated driving system. The unnamed customer will get German supplier’s ProAI RoboThink system by 2025.

The race to automate trucking is important because of an estimate by the American Trucking Associations (ATA) that a shortage of long-haul truck drivers will swell to 100,000 by 2020, ZF CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider said in a press conference at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

“In the case of commercial vehicles, we are already seeing strong demand for systems that make fully automated driving to Level 4 and higher possible,” said Scheider. “While the use of fully automated passenger cars in public transport still depends on regulations, commercial vehicles can already operate in highly automated modes within closed areas or defined lanes. In addition, driverless transport at depots or in urban passenger transport offers savings potential that leads to a rapid amortization of system costs.”