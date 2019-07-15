Young International Freight Forwarder of the Year regional winners announced

London, UK — The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) announced the regional winners of the Young International Freight Forwarder of the Year Award (YIFFYA) 2019, including a Canadian.

The winners are:

Europe – Mrs Evgeniya Khokhlova Russia (FAR)

Africa/ Middle East – Mr Enos Chapra Zimbabwe (SFAAZ)

Americas – Ms Rachael van Harmelen Canada (CIFFA)

Asia Pacific – Mr Phillip Burgess New Zealand (CBAFF)

In introducing these bright young professionals said, “Encouraging more young professionals to join the FIATA community has always been a priority for me,” said FIATA President Babar Badat. “I am encouraged again to see these excellent candidates presenting dissertations that cover a wide range of logistic subjects, which demonstrate the challenges that forwarders face every day and the customized solutions they are able to offer. My sincere congratulations to the four regional winners.”

“In the current challenging global trade environment, where supply chains are under increasing pressure to adapt quickly to regulatory, political and economic pressures, we at TT Club believe the training and professional advancement of young freight operators must be paramount,” added Mike Yarwood, TT Club’s senior loss prevention executive and chairman of the Award Steering Committee.

“This award aims to contribute to the development of quality professionals and reward young talent.”

At the FIATA World Congress in Cape Town (October 1-5), hosted by the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, the four regional winners will be invited to

present their dissertations to the Award Steering Committee, the final judging will take place and the winner of the YIFFYA for 2019 will be announced.

The prize to be awarded to the winner principally consists of practical and academic training, including a week based at one of TT Club’s regional centres in London, Hong Kong or New Jersey, plus a week in TT Club’s Head Office in London. Additionally, one year’s subscription to the International Transport Journal (ITJ) is provided to all four regional winners.