York U to help small businesses get vital funding

Toronto, ON — The Schulich School of Business at York University and Pycap Venture Partners announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Small Business Support Centre designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs access financial support programs.

The Centre will help business owners and entrepreneurs with the following:

assess their grant eligibility and learn about additional financial support programs that range from government subsidies to loan programs;

assist with preparing their funding applications, which can be complex and time-consuming; and

provide additional business and financial strategies to help them during the pandemic.

“Many business owners and entrepreneurs are overwhelmed right now with the process of assessing the increasing number of government and private sector programs available to them,” says Stuart Browne, CEO of Pycap Venture Partners and an instructor in the Schulich Entrepreneurial Studies Program, where he teaches a course on Venture Capital & Private Equity. “Our opening goal is to help 3,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs in the next 90 days, but our partnership with Schulich is allowing us to scale our support services exponentially.”

“Schulich is proud to team up with Pycap Venture Partners to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs,” says Dezsö J. Horváth, Dean of the Schulich School of Business. “Our School has a long and successful track record of supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout Canada. The Support Centre will provide critical assistance to help small businesses stay afloat during these unprecedented times.”

The Schulich Pycap COVID-19 Small Business Support Centre will also create jobs for fifteen Schulich students and recent graduates. Schulich students and graduates will also receive additional training from Pycap Venture Partners in real-world venture capital and/or corporate finance-related skills. To learn more about the Centre, please visit: www.pycap.ca/c-19-support.