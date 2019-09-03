YMX gets $50M for infrastucture upgrades

Montreal, QC — In an effort to accommodate the growth of export and import volumes, Transport Canada announced an investment of $50 million to improve air freight and logistics at the International Aerocity of Mirabel.

The work includes refurbishing and extending the main apron to a cargo apron; improving the road network in the area for easier access to the new cargo apron and to increase aircraft parking capacity; and building 20,000 square metres of warehouse space dedicated to air freight and logistics.

“Our government is proud to invest in this infrastructure that plays a key role for Canada’s economy. By investing in our transportation and trade corridors we are stimulating economic growth and creating quality middle-class jobs,” said Transport Minister Marc Garneau.