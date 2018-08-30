XVELA partners with Container Institute for training in Latin America

Oakland, CA — XVELA announced a partnership with Container Institute, a new Rio de Janeiro-based school focused on sharing industry knowledge with the next generation of stowage planners. XVELA’s cloud-based Collaborative Stowage Planning solution will be demonstrated in the Container Institute’s Container Cargo Planning course as an example of a modern stowage planning tool.

XVELA provides a fully-featured multi-port vessel stowage planning solution that provides access to planning information anytime, anywhere. The solution allows carrier planners to collaborate with terminal planners to jointly drive new efficiencies throughout the stowage planning and execution process through shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation. XVELA also includes real-time stability, strength and lashing calculations through integration with the industry-leading Navis MACS3 loading computer — ensuring that stowage planners are seeing the same stability results as those used by the ship’s crew.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to demonstrate XVELA’s revolutionary cargo planning tool for our students at Container Institute through this international partnership,” said Rafael Malafaia, head of Container Institute. “We wish to deliver comprehensive cargo planning training to our students, including experience with the most modern tools available. Our partnership with XVELA makes this possible by allowing us to introduce our students to XVELA’s cutting-edge, collaborative planning tools.”

XVELA President Guy Rey-Herme stated, “We are pleased to partner with Container Institute so they can prepare their students for a successful cargo planning career by exposing them to modern tools such as XVELA as part of their thorough curriculum.”