XPO to offer last mile tracking of heavy goods through Google Search

Greenwich, CT — XPO Logistics has become the first company to offer last mile tracking of heavy goods through Google Search. The company is the largest provider of last mile logistics for heavy goods in North America, with an expansive network serving e-commerce and omnichannel retail customers.

XPO’s technology gives consumers the ability to track big and bulky home deliveries directly through Google on any internet-enabled device. The Google search phrase “XPO Package Tracking” displays a box for the shipment number, updating the status with a single click. This type of heavy goods tracking has not been offered by last mile providers until now.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We have technology teams dedicated to enhancing consumerization across the board for our e-commerce and omnichannel retail customers. Google Search interacts with our last mile technology, XPO Connect marketplace and XPO Direct shared-space network for a seamless digital experience.”

XPO facilitates approximately 14 million last mile deliveries, assemblies and installations of heavy goods a year, completing the critical final stage of the supply chain for consumer purchases. Once an item is in transit, XPO’s technology offers a choice of self-service options, including online order management, text updates and voice-activated connectivity through Google Home and Amazon Echo.