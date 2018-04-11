XPO Logistics launches real-time freight tracking software

Greenwich, CT — XPO Logistics announced the introduction of XPO Connect, a cloud-based, digital freight marketplace. XPO Connect is fully automated, self-learning and dynamic. The platform is designed to provide shippers with a single point of entry for visibility across modes in real time, making it possible to identify opportunities for time and cost savings.

Through XPO Connect, shippers gain access to business intelligence they can use to purchase transportation more efficiently; this includes visibility of fluctuations in capacity, spot rates and load postings by geography. Shippers can access carrier capacity, assign loads and track freight movements through one, secure login. The company has designed XPO Connect to integrate all modes of transportation.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re tireless when it comes to finding new ways to make supply chains more efficient. XPO Connect gives customers direct access to our transportation network and the predictive data that powers it. The platform provides a new level of visibility that informs better decision-making under all market conditions.”

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, added, “We’re leveraging our leading positions across the supply chain to help companies transform how they do business. The investments we’re making in disruptive technology will change the game in transportation and logistics. XPO Connect gives our customers industry-first access to each new capability.”