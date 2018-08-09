XPO Logistics expands last mile hub network to Canada

Greenwich, CT — XPO Logistics announced the opening of its first hub in Canada for last mile distribution. The 50,000 square feet facility, located in Toronto, will be staffed by approximately 70 employees to serve customers throughout Ontario.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re delighted to extend our last mile capabilities in Canada with the opening of our Toronto hub. Demand for our service is on the rise, as more people buy heavy goods online and retailers outsource deliveries. Consumers in Canada already have access to a first-rate in-home experience from XPO with our experienced team and technology – now we’re accelerating delivery to homes in the country’s largest metropolitan area.”

XPO facilitates the final stage of heavy goods deliveries from distribution centers and retail stores to homes and businesses. The company’s last mile hubs are used to provide value-added services, such as inspection and pre-assembly in preparation for delivery, and to position goods close to destinations.

Once an item is in transit, XPO’s technology gives consumers a choice of self-service options, including web tools and voice-activated connectivity through Google and Amazon intelligent assistants. Shoppers can track their orders and receive automated appointment verifications by phone, email or text.

XPO expects to facilitate approximately 14 million last mile deliveries this year in North America. The Toronto opening is part of the company’s planned network expansion to 85 last mile hubs in North America this year. XPO also provides a last mile service in Europe.