XPO Logistics announces four new technology initiatives for LTL

Greenwich, CT — XPO Logistics announced four new technology initiatives at the core of its LTL 2.0 optimization plan. The company, which recently reported the best third quarter operating ratio in 30 years for its LTL unit, expects to generate approximately $100 million in incremental operating profit over the next two years from proprietary technology underlying LTL 2.0:
Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Our technology is spurring growth across all the services we offer. We’ve pinpointed four high-impact areas where we can lead the LTL industry in transforming traditional approaches to serving customers. Two of these innovations — dynamic route optimization and linehaul bypass — are already in pilot. Given our capacity for innovation, our opportunity for creating value in LTL is nearly limitless.”
