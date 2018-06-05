WW Ocean to handle breakbulk for EUKOR

Oslo, Norway — Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean (WW Ocean) has been appointed by EUKOR Car Carriers (EUKOR) to be its new commercial agent for Breakbulk cargo in North America. WW Ocean and EUKOR are leading providers of deep-sea transportation with more than 130 RoRo vessels between the two fleets.

WW Ocean has an extensive sales network in North America along with a dedicated customer care centre. WW Ocean will offer EUKOR’s safe and efficient liner service from North America to Asia, East Africa and the Middle East.

EUKOR appointed WW Ocean for its experience and expertise in handling breakbulk and project cargo. This partnership will serve as a long-standing commitment to better serve the North American market as well as increase EUKOR’s network within the region.

“This enables WW Ocean to offer the full ocean network of the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group in North America, which means increased flexibility and more options for customers,” says WW Ocean’s Flavio Batista (Vice President, Head of North America Sales).

The combination of WW Ocean and EUKOR’s complementary trade lanes provide an unrivalled and agile global network. This commercial partnership is a step towards improving the service to the growing Breakbulk market in North America.

“EUKOR is excited to further enhance its service offerings for breakbulk and project cargo shippers in North America by combining EUKOR’s operational excellence with WW Ocean’s unparalleled breakbulk expertise,” says EUKOR’s Neo Stellas (Head of Commercial, North America).