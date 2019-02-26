WiseTech acquires container tracking provider

Sydney, Australia —WiseTech Global, announced the acquisition of Containerchain, a leading container optimization solutions provider to the container shipping and landside container logistics communities in Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States.

Headquartered in Singapore, Containerchain is a market leader for containerized solutions in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore with more recent expansion to Malaysia, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, and the United States. Containerchain’s solutions provide real-time tracking, automation, connectivity, operational planning and container visibility across the supply chain; currently covering more than 5 million import and export container movement notifications annually.

Containerchain serves the container community of empty container depots, road transporters, container terminals, warehouses, shipping lines and cargo owners. Its customers include Qube Holdings, CMA CGM, ACFS Port Logistics, Arrow Transport and Logistics, Chalmers, DP World Logistics Australia, Kuehne + Nagel, Cogent Holdings, CWT, Eng Kong, ITS ConGlobal, ANL Container Line, Port of Tauranga, Pinnacle Corporation, CDAS (Container Depot Association of Singapore) and many other logistics providers and organizations.

WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said “Containerchain is a valuable connector technology, digitizing and optimizing container depot operations and gate slot-bookings, adding adjacent technology to our portfolio of CargoWise One 2PL and 3PL execution capabilities and further facilitating our new platform in development, CargoWise Nexus. We see great strategic value in the team’s container management technology and expertise, connectivity across landside communities and significant market penetration in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Importantly this acquisition further expands our offering and ability to reach new customer segments.

“Bringing Containerchain into the WiseTech group now, with our powerful innovation capacity across our 20 development centres worldwide and our significant operational capacity to support commercial engagement for their new entry markets, presents an incredible opportunity for efficient future growth – benefiting container communities and the 12,000 organizations using WiseTech logistics solutions across the world.

“This transaction is an additional component in our global container automation and domestic land-side technology developments. We currently track more than 12 million international ocean containers annually through all major milestones, including container depots and ports for logistics organizations. Now, with Containerchain, we will be able to provide additional visibility, notifications and decision-making capability domestically on both ends of the container chain. Increasingly, we are expanding into capabilities that will connect and enable logistics providers and carrier with Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCO’s) such as shippers, importers, exporters and other logistics users.”

Containerchain Founder, Tony Paldano, said, “This is a big step forward, with customers getting access to full information management of their shipments, clean and complete data for improved decision-making, and significant productivity improvements for all stakeholders as a result. Containerchain remain committed to our customers internationally, who we know will benefit from our access to WiseTech’s significant R&D capabilities and global customer network.”