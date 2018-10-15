Winter roads in the North threatened by climate change

Every winter, since the 1950s, thousands of kilometers of roads have been created in the north of the country. The roads of northern Manitoba and Ontario together are an end-to-end road system long enough to connect Montreal and Vancouver.

Manitoba has approximately 2100 km of winter roads that connect more than 20 communities, including the Barren Lands First Nation, located more than 900 km from Winnipeg. Photo: Radio-Canada Often referred to as ice roads, these roads are normally created from mid-January and cross lakes, rivers and wetlands. They become impassable again with the arrival of hot weather at the end of March.

By putting end-to-end winter roads created each year in Manitoba and Ontario, we get a route long enough to connect Montreal and Vancouver. Photo: Radio-Canada They are vital arteries for northern communities. During the other 10 months of the year, they only have access to air transport. Without these roads, the cost of delivering fuel, food and building materials would explode, as air travel is two to three times more expensive than road transport.

The ice road season is decreasing. According to a study, in 2020, its duration will be shortened by 5 days compared to traditional averages. It will be 14 days shorter in 2080. Another study predicts that the season will be shortened by 8 and 21 days respectively in 2020 and 2080.

Traditionally, roads were open for 50 to 55 days a year on average. We have already seen a tendency to reduce the opening period. For example, during the winter of 1999-2000, they were usable only 20 days.

Angie Daze, Researcher at the International Institute for Sustainable Development According to Barry Prentice, professor of transportation economics at the University of Manitoba, there are more and more periods during which warm winters make these roads impassable. Precipitation requires more work at the time of creation.

The head of the Barren Lands First Nation in Manitoba, John Clarke, says a 10-day short ice season would cause serious problems for his community. Photo: Provided by John Clarke For the communities that depend on these roads, the prospect of the season getting shorter by a few days is causing great concern.

Even with 10 days less, it will be difficult to get our food for the year, since we normally get our diesel for the whole year. Ten days can have a big impact because, without this fuel, we do not have electricity.

John Clarke, Chief of the Barren Lands First Nation Ice roads also allow these First Nations people to easily travel to other isolated communities to see friends and family and to hunt. In addition to their economic consequences, climate change could increase the isolation of thousands of Canadians.

In search of solutions

In Manitoba alone, the winter road system costs $ 9.5 million each year, and the bill is split equally between Ottawa and Winnipeg. The provincial government has also increased its spending to change the route of roads, to prevent them from crossing the water bodies more likely to be impassable, says the director of construction and maintenance of the Ministry of Manitoba Infrastructure, Larry Halayko.

We created permanent viaducts when a winter road on the mainland meets a river that is difficult to freeze. We are building a permanent bridge to avoid creating a piece of ice road that crosses the river and we have seen a positive impact on the length of the ice road season.

Larry Halayko, Director of Construction and Maintenance, Ministry of Infrastructure Given the threat of climate change, what can the authorities do to continue to provide northern communities with low-cost access to the rest of the country?

The simplest but also the most expensive solution would be to turn the thousands of kilometers of winter roads into permanent roads. According to Larry Halayko, it would take between $ 2 and $ 3 million per kilometer to build such roads, for a total bill of about $ 6.5 billion for that province alone.

A white haired man wears a dark gray jacket with a white shirt and a blue and yellow tie.

Professor of Transport Economics at the University of Manitoba, Barry Prentice, agrees with the province that it would cost $ 6.5 billion to turn all of Manitoba’s winter roads into permanent roads. Photo: Provided by Barry Prentice

Professor Barry Prentice proposes an entirely different approach: the use of airships. According to him, this technology was already used in cold regions 80 years ago, and it would be possible to offer the transport of goods and people at low prices throughout the year.

Airships moved relatively fast. They could reach 145 km / h and carry 70 tons of material.

Barry Prentice, Professor of Transportation Economics, University of Manitoba points out that airships have some advantages over airplanes. They can move in the fog, they do not need a long runway and they could be powered by a hydrogen engine that does not produce pollution. He regrets, however, the lack of support from governments for his project.

An illustration of a model of red and white airship on which are solar panels stowed to a landing platform in a northern and mountainous landscape.

This support may come when these vital arteries can no longer support life in the North. Meanwhile, for thousands of Canadians, each winter brings a glimmer of hope that melts a little more over time.

Linke to original French text article: https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1128745/routes-hiver-chemins-changements-climatiques-glace-premieres-nations