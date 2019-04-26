Winnipeg airport expanding cargo campus

Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) reiterated its plans to construct a new $27 million Ground Services Equipment (GSE) Building at it Annual Public Meeting this week.

The expansion plans at Winnipeg’s James Armstrong International Airport (YWG), feature the 96,000 square-foot facility, which broke ground last summer and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

The multi-use building will give ground handling, commissary and cargo companies operating space close to the terminal. Once completed, current tenants in the cargo campus, including AirCanada, Cargojet, FedEx, Purolator, UPS and Volga-Dnepr Airlines, will relocate to the new GSE Building, freeing up much-needed space in the cargo area for redevelopment.

Once completed, the GSE Building will offer tenants secure access to airside operations at the airport. Some of the equipment housed in the new space will include ‘tugs’, which are vehicles used for towing and repositioning airplanes, belt loaders, which load cargo and baggage, and refrigeration trucks, which load food in planes.

“WAA continues to redevelop our airport to meet the needs of travellers, airlines and tenants,” said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of WAA. “[This] announcement begins another stage of development for the airport campus, allowing us to make better use of our space to serve current tenants, attract new tenants and to continue to create jobs and drive the economy.”

Rempel added, “The world is more and more connected every day, and for Winnipeg to fulfill its potential on the global stage we must have the infrastructure in place to compete.”

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport has a $3.4 billion economic impact and supports over 17,000 jobs. It is also the number one airport in Canada for dedicated freighter flights, keeping goods flowing efficiently and building on Winnipeg’s reputation as a transportation and logistics hub.