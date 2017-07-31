Widespread interest in direct ocean carrier feed of confidential rates

Chapel Hill, NC — New research highlights the need for a more efficient digital framework for container shipping rate management and distribution.
CargoSphere, published the results of its original research that was developed to determine what value the global NVO and forwarding (FF) community puts on receiving a direct, Web-based feed of their negotiated rates from their ocean carriers.
In 2016, CargoSphere commissioned Drewry to define the cost burden to the global freight forwarding community to find or receive and process/analyze ocean freight buy rates. It was determined the annual labor cost is a whopping $500 million.
CargoSphere says its survey investigates the various reasons and benefits for automating rate management and distribution and streamlining this process with a direct ocean carrier feed.
Demographics
The survey was sent out in late June 2017 to logistics providers in the ocean-container shipping industry. Key highlights on the respondents:
Conclusions
The most important conclusion of the survey is that there is near-universal interest from the respondents in the electronic receipt of confidential negotiated ocean carrier rates. The survey provides great confidence in this conclusion because of user responses to 2 different questions:
Benefits
The benefits that a majority of the responding forwarders expect from this new technology include:
Efficiency-related:
Sales/profitability-related:
Access survey results here.
Have your say: