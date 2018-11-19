White paper examines what’s fueling cargo theft in Canada

Toronto, ON — Northbridge Insurance has released a special report titled Canadian Cargo Theft Trends: What’s new, what’s now, and what’s on the horizon, describing how advancing technology and new high-value targets are putting carriers at risk from coast to coast.
Since the voluntary system for reporting cargo theft was launched collaboratively by the Insurance Bureau of Canada and the Canadian Trucking Alliance, an increase in reporting has provided an opportunity to take a closer look at how cargo theft is affecting Canadians and how carriers can mitigate this growing risk.
“These losses are having a direct impact on carriers’ bottom lines, and bring a huge reputational risk” stated Garry Robertson, who leads the Claims Special Investigations Unit at Northbridge. “For consumers, stolen products are often hiding in plain sight. The saying, ‘it fell off the back of a truck,’ may once have referred to a great deal, but it’s important to start asking where goods are coming from. Eventually, costs will increase,” he added.
Using data from local law enforcement reports, the Insurance Bureau of Canada, and other cargo authorities, the report offers a review of the current trends and changing risks surrounding cargo theft.
Key findings:
The full report is available at nbins.com/cargo.
