WFS opens pharma facilities in Denmark and France

Hong Kong — Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) announced the official opening of its new state-of-the-art pharma facility a Copenhagen Airport.

“With the opening of this facility, WFS has set a new standard for the handling of pharmaceutical products in Copenhagen Airport and has ensured the capability to handle pharmaceutical and Biomedical shipments for many years to come,” Morten T Mortensen, the airport’s director of Airline Sales & Route Development, told guests attending a special ‘ribbon-cutting’ ceremony in the facility.

The opening of the pharma centre in Copenhagen comes in the same month as WFS also opens a new €10 million pharma centre in Paris, which is the only facility owned by a ground handler dedicated to pharmaceuticals at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

The new 1,500 sqm Copenhagen facility provides end-to-end handling in a temperature-controlled environment for 2-8°C pharma products incorporating acceptance, offload, pre-storage, buildup and storage for loose shipments and pre-built pallets, with the capacity to handle up to 300 euro-pallets. The upgrading of WFS’ existing temperature control areas in its largest facility at Copenhagen will also meet demand for growing volumes of pharma products requiring a 15-25°C temperature range.

“Pharmaceutical products are among the highest valued commodities to be carried by air freight and there are some very strict requirements to be met when it comes to temperature control, speed, stability and careful handling,” added Mortensen. “These requirements mean that airlines and handling companies must have 100% focus on processes and physical facilities whether goods are handled according to GDP or CEIV standards. Today, WFS has taken an important step towards meeting the requirements.”

Since commencing the upgrading of its pharma handling capabilities in Copenhagen 18 months ago, WFS has seen a significant increase in pharma volumes.

“We see significant potential in Copenhagen by investing in the facilities and solutions our customers need to grow their businesses,” stated Dan Parker, SVP Commercial Cargo – EMEAA at WFS. “Pharma is a big focus because both Denmark and Sweden have important pharmaceutical production sites located in or around the Oresund region and Copenhagen is a natural international gateway for these products. By increasing our commitment, we also hope pharma volumes still being trucked to other airports will now see WFS is offering a more local, high quality and cost-efficient solution and this will also contribute to the continued growth of the airport.”