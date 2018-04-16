Western Canada expansion drives growth for Fastfrate

Woodbridge, ON — The Fastfrate Group of Companies announced that Consolidated Fastfrate and CDI, its container transport division, have experienced unprecedented growth, since the company ownership changed hands from Fenway Partners to Tepper Holdings late last year. A new 80 truck contract for CDI serving the Vancouver market and a direct service offering to Vancouver Island for Consolidated Fastfrate, top the list of recent highlights for 2018.

According to Ron Tepper, Chairman and CEO, “It’s been a tough time for the transportation industry since the recession of 2008/09. It’s made us work harder, smarter and the combined efforts of our team are finally paying off. With long time company veterans Manny Calandrino heading up the Fastfrate Group and Kevin Hankinson at CDI, it is a very positive time for our group, which also includes BRS Transportation and Fastfrate Integrated Logistics. A big factor in our overall upswing is our enhanced relationship with CP Rail and the signing of the three-year service contract at the beginning of 2018.”

CDI is seeing increased activity in the transport of Genset chassis used for temperature controlled containers at their expanded facilities in Winnipeg and Regina. They also set up operations at a new joint facility with Fastfrate in Edmonton, in the fall of 2017. Recently appointed President of CDI, Kevin Hankinson comments on their growth the past 6 months, “We have a great offering that spans from Halifax to Vancouver. We have a clear mandate for growth and have added the human resources and equipment needed to accomplish just that. Our position as a national drayage company is unique to the industry and over my 30 years with Consolidated Fastfrate and this last 6 months with CDI, I am proud to say that this once small entity, now has over 500 tractors in service, Canada-wide. The value we bring to national and international shippers, is one point of contact for anywhere in the country, as well as service capabilities in every port or rail served city in Canada.”

President and COO of the Fastfrate Group of Companies, Manny Calandrino also comments, “Building a winning team, truly understanding our costs and creating the processes needed for sustainable growth has meant some heavy lifting and perseverance these past few years. The economic climate for transport today is as good as we have seen it in over a decade and our customers truly appreciate the breadth of services we now offer them. We have done a good job of taking the action required to realize the opportunities presented to us. It’s an exciting time for our company as we develop even closer relationships with our valued clients and suppliers. We continue to lift the bar of excellence throughout our unique blend of transportation, distribution and logistics services.”