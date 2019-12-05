Canadian Shipper

Walmart, SCI open new e-commerce DC in Ontario

Toronto, ON — SCI Canada and Walmart Canada announced the official opening of SCI’s largest dedicated and purpose-built distribution centre (DC) in Mississauga, Ontario.

At approximately 450,000 square feet, the DC is the main facility dedicated to fulfilling Walmart Canada’s online orders. The new distribution centre is a flexible, scalable solution for logistics and fulfilment that is part of Walmart’s strategy to continue growing its e-commerce business in Canada. The need is there, as Walmart Canada’s flagship website walmart.ca is visited daily by over 750,000 customers.

The company sought SCI’s support to develop a customized supply chain solution that streamlines operations.

“The retail business is constantly evolving and becoming more complex,” said Guy Toksoy, vice president, operations, SCI. “SCI’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation helps our clients meet increasing e-commerce demands, and we were excited to partner with one of Canada’s largest retailers to go beyond conventional logistic services and adapt an automated model to best suit Walmart Canada’s needs.”

From L to R: Guy Toksoy, vice president, operations, SCI; Chris Galindo, CEO, SCI; Alexis Lanternier, executive vice president e-commerce, Walmart Canada; Daryl Porter, vice president, e-commerce operations and logistics, Walmart Canada. (CNW Group/SCI Group Inc.)

“It’s exciting that shopping on Walmart.ca continues growing in popularity with our customers. We’ve been modernizing and innovating to ensure products can get to our customers in the quickest and most efficient way possible, without compromising on our everyday low prices and the quality customers expect,” said Alexis Lanternier, executive vice president e-commerce, Walmart Canada. “We’re proud to have partnered with SCI to create this distribution centre as it provides a customized end-to-end solution that suits our growing business needs.”

Facts about the new DC:

  • The new DC maximizes storage through a four-level, 70,000 square foot pick platform for storing and picking smaller items and pallet racking for larger and higher volume items.
  • It is equipped with state-of-the-art intelligence software that provides real-time visibility to operations and is fully integrated with SCI’s warehouse management system.
  • It boasts automation that improves capacity and uses conveyors to transport materials to one of five zones on each level and complete pick totes to a put-wall area from both the platform and pallet racks.

 

