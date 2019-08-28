Vossloh opens new concrete rail tie plant in B.C.

Denver, CO — Vossloh Tie Technologies has opened a major rail products manufacturing facility in Monte Lake, B.C. to produce prestressed concrete rail ties for Canadian rail markets. Vossloh is a key supplier of concrete rail ties, rail fasteners, and trackwork to rail systems worldwide. The new plant improves the quality and logistics of heavy haul ties supplied for installation throughout Canada. The British Columbia facility also expands Vossloh’s concrete tie production capacity for Canadian industrial and transit rail customers nationwide.

The facility near Kamloops, BC is designed to produce 100,000 to 350,000 concrete ties annually.

Vossloh has installed a convenient spur track that links the facility directly to a primary rail line. “Vossloh has entered into long-term contracts to supply concrete ties to Canada’s Class I railways. Our Monte Lake plant is ideally located to provide a quality product with great logistic benefits to national, regional and industrial rail networks,” noted Brett Urquhart, senior vice president, Vossloh Tie Technologies.

Canadian rail spans thousands of miles of the most demanding track conditions in North America and Vossloh provides a substantial cost benefit to these networks. Vossloh’s concrete ties maintain track alignment, improve performance efficiencies, and offer resistance to corrosion and wear caused by severe weather and heavy traffic. The heavy haul and industrial concrete ties manufactured at Vossloh’s new British Columbia plant are designed to support a long lifecycle in Canada’s varied and harsh track environments.