Volvo Trucks offers new freight efficiency package

Greensboro, NC — Volvo Trucks’ new “Payload Plus” packages for the Volvo VNR and VNL series provide significant weight savings, helping maximize payload and fuel efficiency in weight-sensitive tanker, bulk-haul, and specific dry van and refrigerated applications. The Payload Plus packages, now available to order, provide a simple model-based way to shave up to 540 lbs. from Volvo VNR regional-haul models and remove more than 335 lbs. from Volvo VNL long-haul models.

“Some applications are all about weight, and every pound saved means more payload and greater profitability per job,” said Chris Stadler, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager. “We hear from some fleets, particularly in bulk applications, that every pound of additional payload can equate to an additional $10 USD or more per job, so the Payload Plus packages represent a tremendous business opportunity. Bulk and tanker businesses are typically constrained by weight, not trailer capacity, so reducing weight from the trailer and tractor can translate into greater payload capacity.”

“Like our recently introduced Xceed fuel efficiency package for the VNL 760 and 860 models, Payload Plus packages help simplify the truck spec’ing process,” said Allison Athey, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager. “We’re focused on helping maximize freight efficiency because nobody can afford to overlook profit-boosting opportunities. Truckload carriers also have a strong opportunity to shift weight from the tractor to their loads so they can exceed previous payload opportunities.”

Key lightweight components in the Payload Plus packages include horizontal exhaust, aluminum wheels, lightweight chassis components. Additional opportunities to reduce weight based on application can include optimized wheelbases and frame rail thicknesses.