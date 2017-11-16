Volvo Group unveils new autonomous transport solution

Gothenburg, Sweden – The self-driving truck, driving autonomously from one hub to another, is part of a development project exploring how automation can contribute to increased productivity, enhanced safety and lower environmental impact. It has for the first time been demonstrated to a broader audience in conjunction with the Volvo Group Innovation Summit in Beijing in Nov 15, 2017, and underscores the company’s position as innovating pioneers of the transport solutions of tomorrow.

The Volvo Group has been conducting research into autonomous transport solutions for several years. The company has demonstrated concept vehicles for applications in confined areas like mines and quarries. Now Volvo Group takes the next step towards the future with an autonomous concept truck for hub-to-hub transportations in semi-confined areas like harbours and dedicated lanes on highways. Autonomous solutions bring benefits and serve the needs of both the customer and of society.

This pioneering truck, based on an existing FH platform, navigates and operates entirely autonomously using Lidar and GPS technology to continuously read its surroundings, navigating around fixed and movable obstacles while gathering data via its on-board transport system in order to further optimize its route, traffic safety and fuel consumption. This truck requires no manual supervision, but rather is part of the customer’s total transport solution that controls the entire delivery process.

“Although this technology may be years away from production, it will undoubtedly influence our future offering and has the potential to develop smart societies for the future. No matter what type of solution we develop, safety is always our primary concern and this applies to all our self-driving projects,” says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO at Volvo Group.