Volvo Group and Samsung SDI to develop electric truck batteries

Gothenberg, Sweden — Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs for Volvo Group’s electric trucks.

The alliance will cover joint development of battery packs specifically developed for Volvo Group’s truck applications. Samsung SDI intends to provide battery cells and modules to meet the demand for the Volvo Group’s electric trucks. The intention is that Volvo Group will utilize Samsung SDI’s battery pack technology for assembly in Volvo Group’s manufacturing operations.

“The alliance with Samsung SDI is an important next step on our journey towards offering the world’s most truly sustainable transport system with fossil-free alternatives for our commercial vehicles,” said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the Volvo Group.

“Samsung SDI is truly privileged to enter into a strategic alliance with the Volvo Group,” added Young-Hyun Jun, CEO Samsung SDI. “As we stand at the crosscurrents of the mobility and transportation industry, we are convinced that this alliance will provide superior offerings pertaining to energy, safety and sustainability to the commercial vehicle industry and beyond. We are confident that this alliance will secure the market leadership of the two companies in the long-term,”

“We welcome the expertise Samsung SDI brings into the Volvo Group. With this collaboration we are well-positioned to meet the increased market demands. By utilizing Samsung SDI’s strong battery technology knowledge, we have strengthened our powerful electromobility technology even further,” said Andrea Fuder, chief purchasing officer of the Volvo Group.