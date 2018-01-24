Volvo to have electric trucks on the road this year

Stockholm, Sweden – Volvo Trucks says it will have electric trucks on the road this year.

The company announced it would put the first of its electric trucks on the road in Europe in 2018, matching the trucks with selected customers for a first release.

Volvo hopes the trucks will help reduce problems like noise and exhaust emissions while opening up new ways for fleets to manage logistics. Reduced noise will allow for more transport assignments at night in urban areaas, leaving fewer trucks to compete for valuable road space during high-traffic times.

“Electromobility is fully in line with Volvo Trucks long-term commitment for sustainable urban development and zero emissions,” says Claes Nilsson, President Volvo Trucks.

The company says new transport solutions are needed to improve the quality of life in an urban environment, including using roads in the evening and at night which will not only free up road space during the day, but allow deliveries to be completed in less time, and may also allow many smaller vehicles to be replaced by fewer larger vehicles.

Allowing transport assignments to be completed when fewer drivers are on the road also reduces the risk for accidents.

“Our technology and know-how within electromobility are based on proven commercial solutions already in use on Volvo’s electric buses, and solutions that were introduced in Volvo’s hybrid trucks as far back as 2010. The vehicles themselves are only one part of what is needed for large-scale electrification to succeed… We are working closely with customers, cities, suppliers of charging infrastructure and other key stakeholders to create the necessary framework for electrical trucks,” says Jonas Odermalm, Head of product strategy medium duty vehicles.