Volga-Dnepr transports world’s largest turbofan engine

Victorville, CA — Volga-Dnepr Airlines delivered the world’s largest GE9X turbofan engine from California to Columbus, Ohio, for its key customer, GE Aviation, after completing the flight test phase.

Volga-Dnepr provided logistical support in transporting the GE9X engine back to Ohio for the next stage of testing at the GE Aviation test facility. Earlier, in November 2017, the GE9X engine was first delivered by air on board the AN-124-100 aircraft of the Volga-Dnepr Airlines from Columbus to Victorville, CA.

Taking into account the strict schedule and tight deadlines for this project, Volga-Dnepr was able to adjust the schedule of flights in the interests of GE Aviation and successfully deliver the engine to its final destination two days earlier, which allowed to increase the time of testing on the GE test complex.

Experts and specialists in cargo planning of Volga-Dnepr Airlines jointly with GE engineers spent more than two years on the creation of loading equipment and the development of the procedure for loading on board aircraft to ensure transportation of the largest next-generation turbojet engine.

The GE9X engine, which is comparable in width to the fuselage of the Boeing 737, was loaded aboard the AN-124-100 with the help of a ramps aircraft loading complex. Before delivering the engine to Victorville in November 2017, the specialists of AKD and GE Aviation conducted a thorough assessment of the dimensions of the cargo and the capabilities of the ramp system, after which they performed a trial loading of the full-size engine model on board AN-124-100 in Florida.

Axel Kaldschmidt, Global Aerospace Director of the Volga-Dnepr Group, said: “The recent transportation of the GE9X engine has yet demonstrated the effectiveness of our long-term relationship with GE, which began with the transportation of GE90 engines to the Boeing plant in 1992. The implementation of our strategy to establish an operating base in Houston has further strengthened our partnership: we work in close proximity to our customers, we coordinate the continuous cooperation of our technical specialists, we understand and share the culture of innovation of our key partner GE. These initiatives allow us to fulfill our obligations on an ongoing basis to our customers from the aerospace industry. ”