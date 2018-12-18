Volga-Dnepr signs agreement with Alibaba logistics firm

Moscow, Russia — Volga-Dnepr Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd., the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, with the aim to strengthen its positions in the area of cross-border shipments in the market and jointly build a global smart logistics network to meet upgrading demands.

With the booming surge of e-commerce worldwide, the two companies will form a partnership for different joint projects in cross-border trade. While Volga-Dnepr Group guarantees access to its network and fleet of 41 airplanes with the most effective logistics solutions, Cainiao Network will deploy the Group as its preferred carrier for airlift capacity and logistics services.

On top of this, the Group and Cainiao will make efforts to develop an optimal scheduled route network in Asia, Europe and Russia by optimizing transportation processes, including ground handling and road feeder services, to cut transit time for global transportation.

“The future of air freight is in the e-commerce sector with customers becoming more tech-savvy, internet-driven and demanding in terms of delivery services. The key to success of winning this lucrative market lies in the ability provide fast, fully digitalized and transparent services with the support of reliable partners, such as Cainiao Network”, said Tatyana Arslanova, Vice-President Strategic Management of Volga-Dnepr Group.

James Zhao, General Manager of Cainiao Global said, “We are delighted that Volga-Dnepr Group becomes our strategic partner to beef up air freight capability of our global smart logistics network, enabling merchants and brands – especially small and medium enterprises — to access more efficient cross-border logistics services.”

For the first eleven months of 2018 Volga-Dnepr achieved a six per cent increase of cross-border shipments, which is bolstered by its reinforced commercial and operational teams, realigned internal procedures and processes and active implementation of innovative IT-solutions.