Vienna airport enters into pharma handling agreement with K + N

Vienna, Austria — The quick and highly specialized handling of temperature-sensitive pharma products directly from aircraft to the roadways or vice versa is the core competence of the new 1,600 sqm Vienna Pharma Handling Center (VPHC). This makes Vienna International Airport the only airport in Central Europe to offer a complete end-to-end solution for pharma products from one single source, featuring a seamless cool chain, quick handling processes and short turnaround times between air and road transport. Kuehne + Nagel is now utilizing this highly specialised service as “Preferred Partner” for the handling of its pharma shipments. Within the framework of the partnership, the global logistics provider benefits from its own, exclusive handling area, allowing for even greater flexibility.

“Quick and efficient cargo handling is a key success factor in international freight transport. Thanks to the new Pharma Handling Center, 23 countries can now be reached within a day and a half, and 15 countries can even be supplied within 24 hours of travel time via the Vienna pharma hub. We are delighted that Kuehne + Nagel relies on our flexibility and operational excellence”, states Julian Jäger, member of the Management Board (COO) of Flughafen Wien AG.

Heiko Schuhmacher, Regional Airfreight Manager at Kuehne + Nagel: “This partnership between Kuehne + Nagel and the Vienna International Airport will further enhance service levels for our customers from the pharma & healthcare industry in Austria and the neighbouring countries. By using Kuehne + Nagel’s KN PharmaChain customers gain access to industry-specific, GxP compliant transport and logistics solutions with the same high-quality standards worldwide.”

Patrick Mair, National Airfreight Manager at Kuehne + Nagel Austria: “All services such as packaging, storage, loading and unloading of temperature-controlled shipments can now be offered in an exclusive handling area. An additional benefit of the partnership is the fact that the facility is situated directly at the apron with very short tarmac distances to all aircraft positions. This enables a continuous cold chain for our shipments and seamless, temperature-controlled transportation to and from the aircraft, which was not previously available at Vienna International Airport.”

The Vienna Pharma Handling Center was opened in December 2018. It is part of the Air Cargo Center and directly accessible from both, land and airside areas. The state-of-the-art facility provides two separate temperature-controlled areas: A 1,600 sqm CRT (Controlled Room Temperature) area for the handling of pharmaceuticals at 15 – 25°C und an additional 153 sqm for the storage, build-up and break down of 2° – 8°C shipments. The VPHC exclusively handles temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products. Vienna Airport has invested about €1.8 million in the new Pharma Handling Centre.