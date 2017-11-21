VersaCold launches phase 1 of Milton DC

Toronto, ON — VersaCold Logistics Services, announced the opening of Phase 1 of its Milton Distribution Centre. The Centre was established as a result of VersaCold’s overall growth strategy as well as an expanded partnership with Nestlé Canada and will become a key addition to Nestlé’s Canadian distribution network.

Located at 2701 High Point Drive in Milton, Ontario, the Milton Distribution Centre is the largest capital investment ever made by VersaCold, Canada’s largest supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on the handling of temperature sensitive products, and upon completion, will have the distinction of being one of Canada’s largest third party operated refrigerated facilities by cubic footage. Total cubic footage will be over 19.1 million cubic feet once the project has completed Phase 3 in December 2018.

“This investment in VersaCold’s infrastructure is one of several our organization has made over the last few years, and is indicative of our commitment to growth and responding to our client’s needs” said Douglas Harrison, President & CEO of VersaCold. “We are excited to demonstrate our leadership within the Canadian marketplace, by partnering with Nestlé and demonstrating the deep commitment to safety, quality and freshness that is at the heart of the VersaCold brand”.

“Nestlé is committed to exploring and driving improved solutions to service our customers and consumers,” said Greg Christopher, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Operations, Nestlé Canada. “Our continued partnership with VersaCold, now at the Milton facility, is a strategic decision to simplify, increase speed and flexibility as we strive to be industry leaders in service, efficiency and reliability.”

The acquisition of the Milton Distribution Centre brings the total number of VersaCold warehouse facilities in Canada to 32.