VersaCold appoints Paul Merrick as SVP and GM of CPX business unit

Toronto, ON – Douglas Harrison, President and CEO of VersaCold Logistics Services, announced the appointment of Paul Merrick as Senior Vice-President and General Manager of the CPX Business Unit, effective August 28, 2017.

Merrick joins VersaCold with over 25 years of experience in operations management, supply chain and logistics, human resources, executive leadership, sales, and general management. Most recently, Merrick was employed by Purolator Inc, where he held several senior positions including Vice-President of Field Operations, Director of Operations, General Manager for Western Canada and General Manager of British Columbia and Northern Alberta. Mike holds a Certificate of Executive Leadership from Queen’s University and a General Arts Diploma from Humber College.

Merrick is an accomplished business leader with strong change management, operations, sales and executive leadership experience. He has been recognized for his leadership, exceptional relationship management, and ability to lead and greatly enhance the performance of large teams.

“We are very excited to welcome Paul to VersaCold and are confident that his experience in developing high performance teams and effectively managing strong customer relationships will drive the success and continued growth of the CPX Business Unit,” said Harrison. “The CPX team has been tasked with expanding its capabilities in Central and Eastern Canada, and Paul will be central in supporting and leading that growth. As Senior Vice-President and General Manager of the CPX Business Unit, Paul will be responsible for operations, growth, strategy and overall performance. We will lean on his tremendous track record of delivering high service levels to customers and creating great team work to ensure we are always delivering on our vision of enhancing our customers’ success and being their most trusted, reliable, long-term partner.”