Vancouver port to get $102M in transportation infrastructure funds

Vancouver, BC — The Federal government announced a major investment of $102 million for five projects that will increase efficiency at the Port of Vancouver and move Canadian goods to international markets.

The projects are:

$42.7 million to consolidate the operations of the Annacis Auto Terminal and the Richmond Terminal to accommodate the growing Asian automobile market and improve rail operations in the area.

$12.2 million to improve road and rail traffic operations and develop new rail-serviced bulk export marine terminals within the Fraser Surrey Port Lands.

$39.4 million to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Portside/Blundell corridor in Richmond.

$1.6 million to explore ways to handle increased trade volumes by evaluating the viability of short sea shipping in Greater Vancouver.

$6 million to develop a real-time dashboard for the Ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert to measure end-to-end performance of the supply chain for all cargo moving through both ports.

“Our government is investing $12.2 million to improve road and rail traffic operations and develop new rail-serviced bulk export marine terminals within the Fraser Surrey Port Lands. These much needed road upgrades and rail crossings, along with Port Vehicle Access Control System gates, four queuing lanes and an electronic queue management system will help reduce congestion, increase efficiency and make our streets safer,” said Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre, who was on hand along with Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport to make the announcement. “This is great for Surrey.”

“It’s critical that we provide for the smooth movement of people and goods to foster economic growth and take advantage of the trade opportunities offered by Canada’s Asia-Pacific Gateway,” added Joe Peschisolido, MP for Steveston-Richmond East. “Federal support for the Portside Blundell Overpass and Upgrade Project will greatly improve the region’s transportation network, improve the efficiency of existing trade corridors and port infrastructure, and attract new trade opportunities to the Richmond and surrounding areas.”