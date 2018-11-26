Vancouver port approves new Fraser Grain Terminal

Vancouver, BC — Parrish & Heimbecker, Limited (P&H) announced that it is moving forward to build and operate Fraser Grain Terminal, a new export facility in Surrey, B.C. The project received Vancouver Fraser Port Authority permit approval last week.

“P&H has grown substantially to support Canadian farmers and overseas customer demands. This project demonstrates our unwavering investment in the supply chain to build strong business relationships with customers around the world,” says Casey McCawley, Vice President of West Coast Operations for P&H.

Exports of Canadian grain and specialty crops to growing markets in China and South East Asia continue to increase. The new export facility will address two major constraints — limited western Canada rail capacity, and a shortage of port industrial land for grain handling. P&H has secured a long-term lease with the port authority for the site. Once complete, Fraser Grain Terminal (FGT) will provide 4 million tonnes of terminal capacity per year.

“FGT provides desperately needed western export capacity for our farmers to reach global markets, one that will have a significant and positive impact locally and around the world,” says Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“This project will bring economic gains for farmers in Manitoba,” says Hon. Ralph Eichler Minister of Agriculture. “With so much of our grain exports going to Asia, anything that improves the speed of delivery is good for all Canadians.”

The new terminal will have modern storage facilities, three state-of the art shiploaders equipped with dust-reducing technology, and a fully-enclosed above ground conveying system with built-in dust suppression. “The leading design that P&H chose will improve regional efficiency and safety, and help reduce dust and noise in the local community,” says Randy Roller of FWS, P&H’s designer and construction contractor.

The project will extend existing rail loading areas and enable high speed rail car unloading, to improve loading efficiency, reduce rail shunting and dramatically improve rail car cycle times between the Prairies and metropolitan Vancouver.

Construction is planned to start in late 2018 and will take approximately two years to complete. Once the new terminal begins operating, the existing smaller facility, a joint venture with Fraser Surrey Docks, will convert to handle only pelleted protein products. The existing mobile shiploader will be decommissioned.

“CN is proud to be a transportation partner in P&H’s investment in supply chain rail efficiency, in Western Canada and at Fraser Grain Terminal. This will not only benefit P&H’s customers but also help us to better serve all our customers,” says Doug MacDonald VP Senior Rail Centric Supply Chain of CN Rail. “Canadian Pacific supports the investment of new, efficient grain unloading capacity in Vancouver,” said Joan Hardy, CP’s Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Grain & Fertilizers. “These advancements fit with our 8,500 foot High Efficiency Product train model and are what the grain supply chain needs as we continue to deliver for farmers, shippers and the broader economy.”

“This grain terminal is one of a continuing series of large-scale investments in agriculture across Canada to help link producers to value added businesses and end-use customers in the most efficient way possible,” says John Heimbecker, President of P&H Grain. “With the help of the railways and the port authority we expect FGT to be one of the most productive terminals in the Pacific Northwest.”