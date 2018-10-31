Vancouver Fraser Port Authority recognized for best practices in sustainability governance

Vancouver, BC — The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announced that the organization was awarded a 2018 Governance Professionals of Canada Excellence in Governance award for its sustainability governance practices during the 2018 Excellence in Governance Awards on October 25, 2018.

Awards are given out annually to recognize the critical role that governance plays in sustaining the value of Canada’s public companies, crown corporations, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations, in contributing to the competitiveness of Canada’s economy. The port authority won in the category of Best Practices in Sustainability and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG ) .

“The port authority is working toward our vision to be the world’s most sustainable port,” said Duncan Wilson, vice president, corporate social responsibility of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “This award is a very encouraging endorsement of the progress we’ve accomplished together with our port community partners, and we are truly honoured to be recognized for our sustainability efforts to date.”

In 2016, the port authority adopted its vision to be the world’s most sustainable port, which it defined as delivering economic prosperity through trade, maintaining a healthy environment, and enabling thriving communities. The vision and definition of a sustainable port have been integrated through the port authority’s core governance and strategic planning processes.

In their comments, the award judges noted that sustainability has “clearly become an obsession” for the port authority, specifically calling out how sustainability has been integrated into governance and business processes, including all board structures and director orientation and skill development.

The port authority’s most recent 2016 sustainability report covers the most significant economic, environmental and community impacts and opportunities for the port authority and Port of Vancouver across 10 areas of focus, such as strategic investment and asset management, healthy ecosystems and Aboriginal relationships.

“We are working to integrate sustainability throughout our business processes and culture, and we know we have a lot of work ahead,” continued Wilson. “We are proud of the work we are doing at the port authority to ensure a secure and sustainable future for Canada’s largest port, balancing the growing demand for trade with the need to protect our environment and help our neighbouring communities to thrive.”