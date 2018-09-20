Vancouver Fraser Port Authority joins leading port authorities in climate action program

Vancouver, BC — The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, announced its participation in the World Ports Climate Action Program. In this new international initiative, the port authorities of Vancouver, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg, and Barcelona will be joining forces and working together on a number of projects that address the issue of global warming.

The international collaboration was announced last week during the opening session of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

The World Ports Climate Action Program focuses on the following specific five actions:

Increasing efficiency of supply chains using digital tools.

Advancing common and ambitious public policy approaches on emission reductions within larger geographical areas.

Accelerating development of in-port renewable power-to-ship solutions or other zero emission solutions.

Accelerating the development of commercially viable sustainable low-carbon fuels for maritime transport and infrastructure for electrification of ship propulsion systems.

Accelerating efforts to fully decarbonize cargo-handling facilities in our ports.

In addition to its participation in the World Ports Climate Action Program, as part of its approach to environmental stewardship and sustainability, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority leads a number of initiatives to protect the lands and waters within its jurisdiction: