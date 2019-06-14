Valleyfield port to get $24M in funding for expansion project

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC — The governments of Canada and Quebec announced $24 million in funding for the Valleyfield Port Expansion Project. The purpose of this project is to solidify the port’s strategic position within the Canadian and Quebec commercial port system and allow it to take advantage of new business opportunities.

The expansion project will increase vessel berthing capacity by extending one of the existing wharfs, adding a berth and installing a roll-on/roll-off ramp. This will allow the Port to meet current needs and anticipate a future increase in activities related to projects being developed in Northern Quebec and new businesses being established in southwestern Montérégie’s industrial zone.

The overall cost of the project is estimated to be $36 million. The Government of Canada will contribute $12 million through the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component— National and Regional Projects. The Government of Quebec will invest $12 million under the Programme de soutien aux investissements dans les infrastructures de transport maritime [program to support investments in marine transportation infrastructure], and the Port of Valleyfield will contribute $12 million.

“The Port of Valleyfield is a logistical pillar for industries in the southwestern Montérégie region, as well as a strategic gateway for trade among Quebec, Ontario and the rest of North America,” stated Marc Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Transport. “By investing in this project, we are contributing to the region’s economic vitality while supporting the development of remote municipalities and the North.”

“The expansion of the Port of Valleyfield is excellent news for the economic development of our region,” added Claude Reid, MNA for Beauharnois, representing François Bonnardel, Quebec’s Minister of Transport. “The addition of transportation infrastructure will improve the efficiency and productivity of the port and help to develop new markets in Quebec, Canada and internationally.”