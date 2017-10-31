UPS launches cargo bike in Canada

Mississauga, ON — UPS Canada is using a custom-made cargo bike to deliver packages in and around the York University campus, as part of a pilot program to test the potential of delivery by bike in the City of Toronto. The success and learnings from this pilot will determine UPS Canada’s strategy for delivery by bicycle on a larger scale, in Toronto and potentially other cities across Ontario and Canada.

UPS unveiled the cargo bike last week at Nathan Phillips Square, where Toronto Mayor John Tory celebrated UPS Canada’s innovation in developing environmentally sustainable delivery methods.

“UPS has a significant presence in Toronto and with innovative solutions like more deliveries being made by bike, this is a step forward in the right direction for courier companies working with the city on easing congestion,” Mayor Tory said.

UPS drivers using the pedal-powered bikes are showcasing UPS Canada’s initiative to bring sustainable practices and services to the City of Toronto.

“The current pedal-powered model is the first step toward what we hope will become a viable model for urban deliveries,” says Aylin Lusi, vice president of public affairs, UPS Canada. “Our goal is to test deliveries with e-assist bicycles; however, provincial regulations limit the ability to do so today. We hope to work with the government to explore new ways to bring efficient and sustainable delivery solutions to our communities.”

The bike is 2.8 metres long and 1.2 metres wide. Without packages, the bike weighs 217 kg and has a payload capacity of 408 kg. Depending on the size of the packages, the bike can hold up to 50 parcels. Safety features include a lockable, rear cargo door which opens 90 degrees to eliminate the obstruction of view for traffic around the bike, headlights, tail lights, turn signals, side markers and hazard lights. The lights are powered by a solar panel on the roof. The bike is equipped with adjustable side-view mirrors and a polycarbonate safety windshield with a windshield wiper.

“The cargo bike joins a growing alternative fuel and advanced technology fleet,” says Craig Rayner, vice president of automotive, UPS Canada. “We have over 2,880 delivery vehicles, tractors and shifters in Canada, more than 40 per cent of which operate with alternative fuel.”