UPS helps deliver blockchain-verified beef from U.S. To Japan

Atlanta, GA — UPS announced a collaboration with HerdX, Inc. to deliver blockchain-verified traced beef from a U.S. farm to Japan. The delivery represents a significant step forward in quality assurance and traceability in the beef industry and was celebrated at an event attended by U.S. and Japanese embassy officials in Tokyo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

As consumers demand to know more about the food they consume, the market for traceability and verification tools has increased. Technology companies, government agencies and academic institutions have been working to standardize the process, but no known global standard exists to date.

UPS and HerdX, a U.S.-based agri-tech solutions provider, collaborated to develop tracking and traceability technology that improves quality assurance for beef products being shipped internationally. UPS created a customized, integrated visibility tool that plugs into HerdX’s blockchain technology, providing live updates and data points throughout the journey.

“Blockchain verification for international air freight shipments is complex and requires a great amount of expertise in customs and freight forwarding. Getting it right has implications for many industries, such as restaurants, food & beverage, and retail,” said Romaine Seguin, President of UPS Global Freight Forwarding. “We’re committed to upholding HerdX’s industry-leading quality assurance and traceability standards for all customers eyeing international growth moving forward.”

The shipment of beef left Kansas the week of November 4 wrapped in UPS Temperature True packaging, a cold chain thermal management solution that features temperature-sensitive air freight containers. The packaging contained sensors that monitored and recorded the shipment’s temperature from origin to destination. Data was uploaded and integrated seamlessly within HerdX’s blockchain verification platform. The beef arrived via air freight to an urban contemporary steakhouse where invited guests were provided menu items featuring scannable QR codes containing tracking information detailing the journey of the beef they were to consume. All non-domestic HerdX products moving forward will now feature similar verification.

UPS customs brokers coordinated with health, food and safety regulators in both the U.S. and Japan to obtain all required certifications that made the delivery possible.

“It’s an exciting time to be entering the Japanese market with a much-needed, innovative solution to a pervasive industry issue,” Seguin added. “We hope our relationship with HerdX will catalyze an expansion of service offerings for our international shipping customers.”