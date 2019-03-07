UPS Freight Forwarding tops customer study

Mississauga, ON — UPS earned the leading position for its freight forwarding business in the sixth edition of an industry performance benchmarking study conducted by Mastio & Company.

The independent study, which measures customer value and loyalty, is based on interviews conducted with more than 1,500 freight forwarding decision makers from around the world.

“UPS Freight Forwarding is listening carefully to what our customers, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, are telling us and we are transforming our culture and services accordingly,” said Philippe Gilbert, president of UPS Supply Chain Solutions. “This top industry ranking is a testament to the incredible efforts of our employees worldwide, and is reflected by the significant contributions of air and ocean forwarding in our fourth-quarter 2018 operating profit.”

The Mastio study identifies areas that drive the greatest value for freight forwarding shippers and decision makers, including metrics focused on a secure chain of custody, on-time delivery, and operational execution, all of which are areas where UPS demonstrated leadership. Freight forwarding decision makers also highlight shipment tracking and timely notifications as critical elements that drive satisfaction and value to their businesses.

Because of customers’ focus on these elements, UPS Global Freight Forwarding announced an upgrade to Flex Global View, a platform that provides shipment and PO level tracking with visibility across modes. UPS continues to release updates to the platform roughly every six weeks, most recently enhancing reporting dashboards and expanding supported languages.

The newest upgrade gives customers easier access to supply chain information such as shipments, customs entries, warehouse inventory, and purchase orders.

New features include:

New supply chain dashboard view that makes it easier to quickly access supply chain data

New reporting features that utilize the latest data visualization tools

Support of Spanish, French and Mandarin Chinese

“As supply chains become more sophisticated, UPS is making it easy for our customers to navigate the intricacies of global trade through the use of this important technology tool,” said Romaine Seguin, president of UPS Freight Forwarding. “Together with our expertise as one of the world’s largest customs brokers, supply chain solutions like Flex Global View minimize the risk and maximize the success of our customers.”