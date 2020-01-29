UPS expansion to add 5 million sq. ft. to global capacity

Atlanta, GA – For the third consecutive year, UPS will bring online substantial processing capacity globally with 20 new or remodeled, highly automated, data-driven facilities in 2020. The projects will add more than 5 million square feet of new automated sortation globally, well ahead of the 2020 holiday season.

UPS also announced a commitment of approximately $1.4 billion to significant facility enhancements in Pennsylvania, as part of the company’s major capacity expansions in 2020. UPS plans to open a new “super hub” in Harrisburg, along with highly automated package operations in Carlisle, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia, creating more than 1,700 new jobs with great pay and benefits. Other UPS facility expansions planned for 2020 will be announced in the near future.

“From small business owners growing their customer base to manufacturers moving parts and products, and e-tailers looking for efficient and fast order fulfillment, companies of all sizes throughout the Northeast will benefit from UPS’s latest global network transformation initiatives,” said Juan Perez, UPS Chief Information and Engineering Officer. “UPS is grateful for the strong relationship we continue to build with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We are excited to bring new jobs to Pennsylvania and we are committed to engaging in the communities where we are expanding our operations.”

UPS is more than halfway through a three-year strategic investment in global network enhancements. When the investment cycle is complete, new automated facilities will drive 30-35% improved productivity when compared to manual processing in older sites. By the end of 2021, nearly 100% of eligible packages in the UPS network will be sorted with automated technologies.

The three new UPS sortation and distribution facilities in Carlisle, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia feature automated scanning, sortation and conveyer technology that rapidly move packages through the facility, while capturing data to increase delivery accuracy.

Construction is underway for a new “super hub” located in Harrisburg to be called the Northeast Regional Hub. It will facilitate enhanced movement of goods between markets that include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York City, Baltimore and Washington, DC. The new hub joins five regional super hubs already operating in Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.; Salt Lake City, Utah and Indianapolis, Ind., as well as two other “super hubs” planned to open in 2020 in Tacoma, Wash. and Ontario, Calif.