UPS expands ocean freight service in 130 new trade lanes

Atlanta, GA — UPS announced a major expansion to its ocean Less-Than-Container Load (LCL) service with the addition of direct sailings in 130 lanes. The origin and destination countries cover most of the globe, including ports in Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, U.S. the Carribean and the Middle East.

Customers who do not have enough cargo to fill an entire ocean freight container can still access cost-effective ocean transportation using UPS’s extensive network of capabilities and freight facilities. Customers benefit from an economical way to transport goods versus other modes of transportation while gaining access to a broad portfolio of value-added and alternative services. These services include cargo insurance and financing solutions from UPS Capital, customs brokerage services, supplier management, sea-air service, UPS Preferred ™ LCL, and China-Europe Rail service.

“This network expansion demonstrates our ongoing investments to continually build out our network so we can meet or exceed customer demands,” said Steve McMichael, UPS Vice President, Global Ocean Freight Services. “Shippers are looking for alternative service options to limit risk, increase security, and manage inventory more efficiently with reliable transit times. We provide end-to-end support to help our customers keep promises to their customers.”