UPS expands flight training infrastructure

Louisville, KY — UPS announced the acquisition of three new full flight simulators and will construct a new facility to house them near UPS’s Worldport international air hub in Louisville, Ky.

“Powered by eCommerce, UPS is in growth mode. These new simulators and our new building are investments in increased air capacity for our customers all over the world,” said UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan.

UPS will receive three new state of the art, full-motion simulators by the end of 2018: a 747-400 simulator, a 767 simulator and an MD-11 simulator. The company will also receive two new Class 4 touch-screen training devices for the new 747-8 fleet. All of the simulator devices built by CAE. Purchase prices are undisclosed.

In 2016, UPS announced the purchase of 14 747-8s, and it recently purchased additional 767 aircraft that will be converted from passenger to cargo configuration. The airline has also begun cockpit modernization projects for its 757, 767 and A300 aircraft that will enhance safety, deployment options, and the service life of those fleets.

“We are making strategic infrastructure moves to position our international air express services for long-term success,” Canavan said.

The three new simulators will be housed in a 22,000-square-foot-building in Louisville’s Edgewood area, adjacent to UPS Airlines’ Global Operations Center near Louisville International Airport. The new structure will supplement the company’s existing flight training facilities in Louisville and Anchorage, AK, giving the airline 11 full-flight simulators.

The new building’s design includes a fourth simulator bay to allow for future growth possibilities, as well as office space. Construction will begin in 2017, with completion expected in 2018. UPS already owns the land on which the building will be erected.