UPS completes expansion of high-speed hub

Nashville, TN — UPS announced completion of the multi-phased expansion of its Whitescreek, Tenn. ground package sortation and distribution facility. The project has brought more than 300 new full- and part-time jobs to the area. According to the company, businesses and consumers throughout the state will benefit from the expanded sortation and distribution facility’s increased speed, efficiency and reliability.

“UPS is transforming our operations to provide innovative solutions that serve the changing needs of small, medium and large businesses. Doubling our Whitescreek hub’s size and capacity, and powering it with UPS’s advanced technology help enable our customers to grow their business,” said Cher Porties, president of UPS’s Mid-South District. “We are excited to generate new jobs and further contribute to Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s rapid growth.”

Featuring highly-automated equipment that rapidly moves packages through the scanning and sorting process while capturing data to increase delivery accuracy, the expanded UPS package operations hub is part of a multi-year strategic investment plan to grow UPS’s global smart logistics network. A transfer point for tractor trailers moving packages to destinations beyond Tennessee, the facility also provides pickup and delivery service for customers in Nashville and the surrounding counties.