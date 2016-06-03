UPS Canada Women’s Leadership Development committee celebrates 10th year with breakfast event

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.–On Friday, May 27 UPS Canada’s Women’s Leadership Development (WLD) committee hosted a breakfast panel event in Mississauga. To honour the WLD’s 10th year anniversary at UPS, the theme of the panel was “Celebrating Women in Business” with the objective to host a discussion that encourages and enables the attraction, development and retention of women through networking, mentoring, education and community-based involvement.

The 100 attendees had the opportunity to hear from a dynamic group of panelists that included Romaine Seguin, president, UPS Americas Region, Grace Moores, corporate account manager, Mompreneurs Canada and Angie Wagenaar, owner and health and leadership coach, Isagenix. The panel was moderated by Victoria Lennox, co-founder and CEO, Startup Canada.

For the past 10 years, the WLD program has worked in harmony with other development programs at UPS. It is designed to provide an integrated and aligned series of tools and practices that brings talented women from before they join the company all the way to executive suite. Designed around building connections, the program is comprised of three interconnected components (UPS connections, business connections and community connections) that support internal networking sessions and membership in external business and community organizations.