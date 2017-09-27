UPS Canada hosts Pulling For U plane pulls in Hamilton and Calgary

Mississauga, ON – On September 16 and 17, 2017, UPS Canada hosted the last two of their four “Pulling For U” nation-wide events for the year. Teams of 15 competed to pull a UPS “Brown Tail” airplane, 50 feet across the tarmac in the shortest amount of time, to raise funds for United Way of Halton and Hamilton and United Way of Calgary and Area. Collectively, both events raised over $130,000, bringing the total funds raised to over $172,000 for United Way across Canada. The money will go towards improving the lives of Canadians by building stronger, more resilient communities and funding local programs. UPS is a long-time supporter of United Way and has received the “Thanks a Million” award in Canada for 16 consecutive years. The annual award celebrates organizations that have raised $1 million or more in support of United Way.