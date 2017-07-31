UPS Canada honours safe drivers

Mississauga, ON — UPS Canada hosted a Circle of Honor ceremony to celebrate drivers who have achieved 25 years of safe driving.

A total of 16 drivers were inducted in the elite Circle of Honor raising the number to 180 with an additional four drivers being recognized for more than 30 years of safe-driving. Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation for Ontario, joined the ceremony and delivered opening remarks to UPS employees. UPS’s 102,000 drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles per year and delivering more than 5 billion packages annually.