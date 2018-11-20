UPS Canada building Canadian operations facility in Caledon

Mississauga, ON — Construction of a new $200 million, 850,000 sq. ft. UPS facility in Caledon, Ont. is underway. In order to meet growing business and residential customer demand, the small package operations hub will provide additional processing and service capacity to the GTA. Fully automated, the Caledon facility will sort up to 35,000 packages per hour and house a fleet of more than 200 package cars. The facility is anticipated to open in late 2020.

“Southern Ontario is an attractive hub for international trade and business,” says Christoph Atz, president of UPS Canada. “This new facility will serve the growing needs of businesses and consumers today and into the future.”

As one of the fastest growing provinces in Canada, Ontario serves as a point of facilitation for the movement of goods, domestically and across the border. Strategically located, the new facility will increase resources and expand UPS’s smart logistics network to better serve customers in the region, both in Canada and the United States.

“I’m extremely pleased and proud to welcome the highly respected global logistics company United Parcel Service (UPS), to the Town of Caledon,” said Allan Thompson, Mayor of Caledon. “This development will create jobs, bolster our local economy and at 850,000 square feet, will be the largest UPS facility in Canada.”

In March of this year, UPS announced its plans to invest more than $500 million towards facility expansions and technological enhancements in Canada. Construction of a $125-million, 180,000 sq. ft. expansion to the company’s Montreal hub, is almost complete. On November 2, the company unveiled its new, $15 million, 40,000 sq. ft., facility in Kanata, Ontario and has expanded its package centres in Brampton and London, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.