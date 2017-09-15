UPS adds 3 all electric delivery trucks to its fleet

New York, NY – UPS is introducing all-electric delivery trucks to its U.S. fleet.

Daimler Trucks said that United Parcel Service Inc. is its first U.S. customer for the Fuso eCanter light-duty truck. UPS said it will use three of the trucks at various locations.

The Fuso eCanter can drive 62 miles on a charge. Daimler says the truck will save UPS $1,000 for every 6,000 miles it travels compared to a conventional diesel truck.

“At UPS, we constantly evaluate and deploy advanced technologies that enable sustainable, innovative solutions for our fleet,” said Carlton Rose, president, global fleet maintenance & engineering, UPS. “Electric trucks make our fleet both cleaner and quieter. We have a long-standing global relationship with Daimler, and we welcome the opportunity to trial the Fuso eCanter as UPS continues to realize the benefits of electric trucks.”

The all-electric medium-duty truck is Daimler Trucks answer to the public’s need for a zero-emission, zero-noise truck for inner-city distribution. The FUSO eCanter has a load capacity of two to three tons – depending on body and usage. The vehicle’s electric powertrain contains six high voltage lithium ion battery packs with 420 V and 13.8 kWh each. In comparison with a conventional diesel truck, Daimler says it offers savings of more than $1,000 in operating costs for approximately every 6,200 miles.

The three FUSO eCanter vehicles join the more than 770 electric or hybrid electric vehicles UPS operates in urban cities around the world. UPS recently set a goal that by 2020 one in four vehicles purchased annually will use alternative fuels or advanced technology. The company has invested more than $750 million in alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and fueling stations globally since 2009.