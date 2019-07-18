United Cargo to implement new online portal for customers

Houston, TX — United Cargo today announced their collaboration with WebCargo by Freightos to design and implement a new online portal to provide customers expanded on-demand booking, dynamic pricing and real-time updates on United’s global cargo network, based on the WebCargo Horizon software-as-a-service platform.

“Today’s air cargo customers want a quick and fully-digitized sales experience with extensive, agile self-service options,” said United Cargo President Jan Krems. “WebCargo by Freightos is a recognized leader in providing the level of digital connectivity we want to deliver. We believe the combination of WebCargo by Freightos’ proven technology innovations and United Cargo’s unmatched capacity and service will provide extraordinary benefits for our customers.”

“We are pleased to partner with United Cargo, an industry leader acclaimed for their expertise and proven commitment to their customers’ success,” said WebCargo CEO Manel Galindo. “Helping them elevate their technology to a new level is truly exciting for us. United Cargo’s technology vision aligns with our goal to eliminate communication barriers between forwarders and carriers through the industry’s most comprehensive eBooking platform, enabling industry-wide connectivity and a better shipper experience.”

United Cargo’s new online booking portal is the first of many digital transformation strategies the carrier is prioritizing in 2019 and beyond. Customers will also benefit from a redesigned website and a number of other innovations designed to enhance United Cargo’s digital channels and their customers’ experience.

Since 2008, WebCargo has helped top forwarders automate rate management and back-office operations. Today, over 1,400 logistics providers use WebCargo to access live pricing, air freight capacity availability and perform eBookings.