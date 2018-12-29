Unifor members ratify 4 year contract for 1,200 Canadian Pacific Railway employees

Calgary, AB — Unifor members at Canadian Pacific Railway have ratified a new labour agreement that will see wages rise about 11 per cent over the next four years.

The contract includes 2.5 per cent wage increases in each of the first and second years followed by three per cent increases in the third and fourth years, Unifor said Thursday.

“We are pleased to ratify an agreement that was reached in a respectful manner, without any concessions, and brings significant gains to CP workers across Canada,” said Joel Kennedy, president of Unifor Local 101R.

Local 101R represents about 1,200 employees responsible for maintaining Canadian Pacific rail cars and locomotives.

“We thank Unifor for working collaboratively with us throughout this process” CP chief executive Keith Creel said in a separate statement.

The previous contract is set to expire Dec. 31.